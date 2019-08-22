‘Kaiser Franck’ Ribery joins Fiorentina

MILAN: French winger Franck Ribery said he was relishing one last challenge as the former Bayern Munich legend rubber-stamped a two-year deal on Wednesday to play for Serie A club Fiorentina.

The former French international left Bayern Munich as a free agent last May after 12 seasons during which he earned the nickname ‘Kaiser Franck’ as the most titled Bundesliga player ever with nine titles among his 23 club trophies.

At the twilight of his career, the 36-year-old wants to continue playing elite football and agreed a two-year deal worth four million euros ($4.4 million) a year plus bonuses with the Tuscan club.

“Franck Ribery is ours! Welcome legend!” the US-owned club confirmed with photos of Ribery wearing their purple colours and holding a Fiorentina scarf. After saying that he was “ready for a new challenge” on Instagram, both Ribery and his wife Wahiba posted photos on social media Wednesday morning on board a private jet.

Ribery was greeted at the airport by Giancarlo Antognoni, a 1982 World Cup winner and Fiorentina legend, who is part of club management. Ribery’s experience should be an asset to the youthful and ambitious team with emerging talent.