close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 22, 2019

‘Kaiser Franck’ Ribery joins Fiorentina

Sports

AFP
August 22, 2019

MILAN: French winger Franck Ribery said he was relishing one last challenge as the former Bayern Munich legend rubber-stamped a two-year deal on Wednesday to play for Serie A club Fiorentina.

The former French international left Bayern Munich as a free agent last May after 12 seasons during which he earned the nickname ‘Kaiser Franck’ as the most titled Bundesliga player ever with nine titles among his 23 club trophies.

At the twilight of his career, the 36-year-old wants to continue playing elite football and agreed a two-year deal worth four million euros ($4.4 million) a year plus bonuses with the Tuscan club.

“Franck Ribery is ours! Welcome legend!” the US-owned club confirmed with photos of Ribery wearing their purple colours and holding a Fiorentina scarf. After saying that he was “ready for a new challenge” on Instagram, both Ribery and his wife Wahiba posted photos on social media Wednesday morning on board a private jet.

Ribery was greeted at the airport by Giancarlo Antognoni, a 1982 World Cup winner and Fiorentina legend, who is part of club management. Ribery’s experience should be an asset to the youthful and ambitious team with emerging talent.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports