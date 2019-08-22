Siraj rues politicians ignoring Kashmir for political interests

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed sorrow that the government and opposition are engaged in political rivalry and harming the national solidarity at a time when India unleashed water aggression on Pakistan and wanted to attack on Muzaffarabad.

Unity among the nation’s ranks was extremely important, he said in a statement from Mansoora on Wednesday.

The JI ameer said the nation expected from the parliament to devise a solid strategy on Kashmir, but the political leadership in the legislatures was busy in political point-scoring for personal interests instead of devising strategy for liberation of Kashmir from Indian occupation.

Siraj expressed concern over the reports of severe shortage of food, medicines and water in Indian-Held Kashmir, putting the entire population on the verge of death. He demanded the government take practical steps for support of the people of Kashmir.

He warned that thousands of Kashmiris, including children, could die in the occupied region in case of further delay in supply of basic commodities to them. “Kashmir is under curfew for more than two weeks and the entire world is silent over worst humanitarian crisis in the occupied valley,” he said.

Siraj appealed to the Muslim world, Islamic military alliance and international community to raise voice for the people of Kashmir and put pressure on Modi government to stop its aggression against them.