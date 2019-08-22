Man commits suicide after killing wife

Police on Wednesday found the bodies of a couple at their house in Bhangi Para, Railway Colony, within the limits of the Frere police station.

Responding to information, rescuers from different welfare organisations reached the scene and transported the bodies to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. The victims were identified as 38-year-old Sharif Masih, son of Enayat Masih, and his wife as 33-year-old Erum.

According to acting SHO Wilayat Hussain, Erum’s eight-year-old daughter, Mehek, told the police that her stepfather first killed her mother and then he committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.

The officer said that it was Erum’s second marriage with Sharif that took place about a month ago, and the couple had a fight when Sharif refused to become a caretaker, as promised before the marriage, of Erum’s two children from her first husband. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.