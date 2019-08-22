Gold down Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices dropped by Rs400/tola in the local market on Wednesday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold prices decreased to Rs88,100/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold also dropped by Rs342 to Rs75,532. In the international market, prices decreased by $4/ounce to $1,500/ounce. Jewellers claimed the local market was under priced by Rs2,200/tola, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.