Pak HC to remain closed on Monday

LONDON: The High Commission for Pakistan, London and its Sub-Missions at Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will remain closed on Monday (August 26) on the occasion of Summer Bank Holiday, according to a press release issued here on Tuesday.
It said: “General visa and other consular services would not be available on this day. Applicants may schedule their visits accordingly.”
