Wed Aug 21, 2019
MA
Muhammad Anis
August 21, 2019

Pakistan, Russia discuss defence cooperation in Moscow

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia at the second round of Joint Military Consultative Committee in Moscow discussed further enhancing defence cooperation between the two countries.

Pakistani delegation was led by Defence Secretary Lt Gen (R) Ikramul Haq while Russian side by Deputy Defence Minister Alexander V Fomin.

The two sides exchanged views on regional security besides holding in depth discussions on exploring and identifying areas of mutual cooperation including military training, joint exercises, intelligence cooperation and issues relating to defence production cooperation, an announcement from the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday said.

The two sides agreed to ensure effective follow up and implementation of the decisions taken during the meeting.

The two sides expressed the hope that the joint military consultative committee would play a vital role in enhancing defence cooperation. It was also agreed to hold the third round of the consultative committee next year in Pakistan.

The two countries are engaged in annual joint military exercises for the last three year. Pakistan Army hosted 2018 joint military exercises in mountain area of Cherat participated by 200 troops of two sides.

The Islamabad-Moscow security partnership has been strengthening since late 2014, when the two co signed their defence cooperation agreement.

During last round of joint military consultative committee, the two sides also signed an agreement which open ways for Pak servicemen for training in Russian Federation’s military training institutes.

