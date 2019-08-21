Ninth class student commits suicide after failing in exam

FAISALABAD: A ninth class student committed suicide when he failed in the exam here on Tuesday.

Muhammad Asif of Chak 380 Syed Wala ended his life by hanging himself with a tree. The motive behind the incident is said to be that he had failed in the ninth class exam. Meanwhile, Muhammad Aqib and Arslan Ahmad of Samundri attempted suicide by swallowing poisonous pills due to some domestic problems.

TWO INJURED DURING ABDUCTION: Armed men abducted a girl over a marriage dispute and injured her father and uncle for offering resistance to them in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

A police spokesman said that Atif, a resident of Chak 74/RB, had asked for the hand of Anam of the same locality but her father Abdul Ghafoor refused the proposal. Atif along with his accomplices forced his entry into the girl’s house and attempted to kidnap her at gunpoint.

When Abdul Ghafoor and his brother Rafiq offered resistance, the accused opened fire and injured them seriously. The injured were shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122 while the accused fled the scene along with the girl. The police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.