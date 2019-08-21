close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

Peace can’t be expected from Modi: Zardari

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday said humanity was being humiliated in the Indian Held Kashmir ((HK). “There was a lot of talk about the success of Modi and how it would be favorable for Pakistan. We cannot hope for peace from Modi, who had caused chaos in the Indian city of Gujarat,” Zardari said in a statement released by the PPPP media office in Islamabad. Zardari said India could not keep Kashmir hostage for long by spreading terror and repression, as the voices of freedom being raised were a lot stronger. “The people of Kashmir need our support at this time,” he said. He concluded by saying that the sacrifices of Kashmiri brethren will pay off and that freedom always wins over tyranny.

