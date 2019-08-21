Chukiatan grid station upgraded

DIR: The Chukiatan grid station in Upper Dir was upgraded from 66 kilowatt to 132 kilowatt on Tuesday.

Member National Assembly (MNA) from NA-5 Upper Dir Sahibzada Sibghatullah inaugurated the grid station at a ceremony here. Speaking on the occasion, he said that each and every single village in the district would get electricity soon. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Malakand division information secretary Farhad Ali Khan and other activists were present as well. Sibghatullah said that they believed in practical work and all promises made with the people of the constituency would be fulfilled.

WALK: The students and teachers of Government Centennial Model Higher Secondary School, Dir, held a walk to express solidarity with the people of the Indian occupied Kashmir.

District Education Officer, Upper Dir, Muhammad Tahir, also participated in the walk.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed slogans against the Indian brutality, the rally participants gathered outside the deputy commissioner office. After registering their protest, the rally participants dispersed peacefully.