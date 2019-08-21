close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
A
APP
August 21, 2019

WWDC starts new vocational courses for poor women

Islamabad

Islamabad: Women Welfare Development Center (WWDC) in collaboration with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCER) Pakistan has started new vocational courses for deserving women.

According to an official, the said collaboration would help to empower underprivileged women to make them self-governing and economically strong. He said that the courses including Beautician, Fashion Designing, Information Technology , textile designing and computer courses.

He further told that the deserving women would be given 3,000 monthly stipend to help them financially. He said that deserving candidates can download courses’s form online and last date for submission will be Aug 24.Duration of courses will be 6 month and after that new courses would be announced, he sated.

