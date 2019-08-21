Dry, humid weather forecast

LAHORE: Dry weather with humid conditions was observed in the city here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lay over north Balochistan. A westerly wave is present over extreme northern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Kalam, Pattan, Saidu Sharif, Malam Jabba, Dir, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit, Bagrote and Hunza. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 37.4°C and minimum was 24.8°C.