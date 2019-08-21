CS vows to eradicate polio from KP despite challenges

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Saleem Khan on Tuesday said that polio eradication was the top priority of the government and vowed to stamp out the crippling diseases from the region with concerted efforts at all levels.

He said this in his visit to the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre (PEOC) here. Coordinator EOC Kamran Afridi and representatives of EPI, teams lead N Stop, WHO, UNICEF and BMGF were present on the occasion. The chief secretary underscored the need or a comprehensive strategy to address field challenges and motivate workers to achieve the goal of the polio-free region.

Significant achievements have been made in polio eradication, he said, adding, dedicated efforts were required to sustain the laurels and reach the finishing line.

Saleem Khan also paid rich tributes to polio workers, saying that nation would not forget the invaluable sacrifices of the polio workers and security personnel who embraced martyrdom in the line of their duty.

Earlier, the top provincial bureaucrat was briefed by EOC coordinator about the role of provincial EOC for being the apex oversight, management, coordination and implementation body at the provincial level.

On the preparations of the upcoming campaigns, challenges and strategies for the low transmission season, Kamran Afridi said revamped communications and operational strategy was chalked out to address the current challenges in the field and create community demand for vaccination.

Kamran Afridi said that parental refusal was the biggest programmatic challenge and every effort had been made in the revamped communication strategy to convince parents of getting their children vaccinated in every campaign.