CM Punjab National Karate C’ship from 22nd

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has expressed his hope to find several talented male and female karate players from upcoming Chief Minister Punjab National Boys and Girls Karate Championship 2019 being stage under the banner of SBP at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall from August 22 to 25, 2019.

Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti will be the chief guest at opening ceremony. DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, in a statement on Monday, said that teams from all the four provinces and Islamabad will participate in the 4-day Chief Minister Punjab National Boys and Girls Karate Championship. “Best facilities will be provided to participating teams of Chief Minister Punjab National Boys and Girls Karate Championship”.

He said that the Chief Minister Punjab National Karate Championship will help a lot in popularizing the game of karate among the young boys and girls. “We are quite confident to trace numerous talented male and female karate players through this grand event,” he added.“Chief Minister Punjab National Boys and Girls Karate Championship will be a suitable chance for young emerging players from across the country to demonstrate their potential”.