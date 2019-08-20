close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
August 20, 2019

Whither austerity?

Newspost

 
This refers to the news story ‘Punjab raises salaries of all lawmakers, advisers’ (Aug 19). The nation is already nearly bankrupt with a massive budget deficit and depending on IMF crutches for survival. Now after India’s annexation of IOK, the situation demands even more drastic austerity from top to bottom and at all levels. On the other hand, the Punjab government seems to be in a merry-making mood, oblivious of the tension on the borders. There appears to be no concept of self reliance and living within the means at the highest level of the political leadership.

Can we fight a formidable and bigger enemy with such a mindset? What message are we giving to the world? While all the nations of the world are progressing economically and making their presence felt in the international community, we are treading in the opposite direction. We stand isolated owing to our own follies and no one listens to our genuine cause.

Arif Majeed

Karachi

