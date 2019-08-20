Soft loans for imprisoned women

Islamabad:The Ministry of Human Rights has allocated funds to provide soft loans to imprisoned women under ‘Human Rights Relief and Revolving Funds.’

An official of Ministry of Human Rights on Monday said that the assistance and contributions were provided from local national and international agencies for annual aid for the imprisoned women.

He said that the soft loan would also be provided to children, orphans, juvenile prisoners. He further stated that under the current Financial Year 2018-19, an amount of Rs4 million was allocated for the purpose. A committee of Ministry of Human Rights has also recommended financial assistance for 87 applicants amounting to Rs1,080,000, he stated. He said that the purpose of these funds were to provide relief to deserving cases, legal and financial assistance to the victims.