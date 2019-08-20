Tragedy if world remains silent over Kashmir genocide: Mishaal

LAHORE: Mishaal Malik, the wife of the imprisoned Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, has warned that if the world especially the Muslim countries did not come forward immediately to stop Muslim genocide in Kashmir, it would become the greatest human tragedy.

She was addressing the business community here Monday, at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, that gathered to put their weight behind the Kashmiris independence struggle from Indian occupation in Indian-Held Kashmir and announced full support for their cause.

Mishaal Malik thanked the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for highlighting the issue of occupied Kashmir. She said that Indian occupation in Held Kashmir and continuous curfew had turned entire Jammu Kashmir state into a jail that is on the verge of serious human crisis. She said that without food, water and medicines, the Kashmir Valley was reliving a tragedy like that of Karbala, terming it a new height of Indian Army’s atrocities on innocent Kashmiri Muslims.

She urged upon the world media to highlight the Indian massacre of Kashmiri men, women and children. She said thousands of Kashmiri children were killed, wounded and blinded by pellet guns and then their eyeballs were gouged by Indian Army. She warned that if the world especially the Muslim countries did not come forward immediately to stop Muslim genocide in Kashmir, it would become the greatest human tragedy.

On the occasion, a demonstration was also held to highlight sufferings of Kashmiri brethren in occupied Kashmir. Former federal information minister Muhammad Ali Durrani said that Kashmir had been under the longest martial law in history and now its citizens were under a violent siege. But India should know that 220 million people and volunteers were standing shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army in support of Kashmir. The entire world had accepted the Kashmir movement as indigenous and how the fascist Modi could win hearts of Kashmiris by killing them, he questioned.

LCCI Senior Vice-President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice-President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said that Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and business community would not left Kashmiri brethren alone. They said that irresponsible act of Indian government was ringing the alarm bells for prospects of peace and tranquility in otherwise volatile region. The growing tension, caused by Indian provocative policy, is not a good sign as confrontation between two nuclear powers could lead mass destruction.

GCU: A week-long tree plantation drive began at the Government College University (GCU) here on Monday as per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah inaugurated the drive by planting two saplings of Arjun and Dhak at the University’s Scholars Gardens, which will be followed by plantation drive at the university’s Kala Shah Kaku Campus by the staff and students.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Shah said that youth had a major role in achieving the target of planting ten billion trees across the country in the current government’s tenure. He called upon all the students of GCU to plant at least two saplings and also ensure conservation of each tree they plant. The Vice Chancellor said that plantation was not enough until they also take the responsibility of conservation.

Prof Shah added that GCU would also launch another plantation drive in September when the new batch of students would arrive.