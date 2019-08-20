Buzdar orders steps after India releases water into Sutlej

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was briefed on Monday that India had released water in Sutlej River without any prior intimation. There is a possibility that more than one lakh cusecs water would pass through Ganda Singhwala today (Tuesday).

The chief minister presided over an important meeting at his office here Monday in which the situation arising due to release of water in Sutlej River by India, steps that will be taken for evacuation of people, relief and rescue activities were reviewed.

The chief minister directed the departments concerned to complete all the necessary precautionary measures in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Lodhran, Vehari, Pakpattan, Okara and Kasur districts so as to deal with the situation after the release of water and added that evacuation of population should be ensured and the people should be timely relocated to safer places before the flood torrent. Similarly, availability of all the necessary items should be ensured in relief camps and there should not be dearth of anything.

The chief minister directed the irrigation and disaster management ministers to monitor the field situation by visiting Kasur, Okara and other districts adding that secretary irrigation and PDMA DG should also monitor the relief activities on the spots. I will also visit any of the districts to monitor the precautionary measures and relief activities, he said. He said that necessary arrangements should be completed from every respect to ensure the protection of life and property of the people and to deal with any possible flood threat. The federal and provincial departments should maintain a close liaison and they should be fully active and vigilant to deal with any emergent situation. The administration of the districts concerned should personally monitor the arrangements for dealing with any possible threat of flood, he added. He said that inflow and outflow of water should be continuously monitored and availability of necessary medicines, vaccination and fodder for animals should also be ensured.

The chief minister was briefed that India had released water in Sutlej River without any prior intimation. There is a possibility that more than one lakh cusecs water would pass through Ganda Singhwala today (Tuesday). Eighty-one relief camps have been set up in Kasur and other districts. The meeting also reviewed adoption of necessary relief and precautionary steps. Secretary irrigation briefed about water situation in Sutlej River while PDMA DG briefed about precautionary measures and availability of necessary tools and equipment.

HOSPITAL beds: Usman Buzdar presided over a review meeting here in which progress on Naya Pakistan Manzaleen Aasan, community development programme and other public welfare schemes were reviewed along with other administrative and financial matters pertaining to ADP related schemes. Addressing the meeting, Usman Buzdar said that an increase of 8,350 beds had been made in government hospitals of the province in one year period adding that this would facilitate the people in their treatment. He directed to ensure early completion of cardiology institute, Mianwali Hospital and Nishtar-II Project in Multan adding that up-gradation of emergency of Services Hospital should be completed in one year. He said that four new universities would be established in Punjab along with early completion of six under-construction universities. Similarly, six new special education centres are also being established in the province, he added. He said that multi-faceted credit card scheme would be started for the farmers as soon as possible. He informed that Rs1.5 billion had been allocated for the promotion of water and hill tourism. Meanwhile, launch of double-decker bus service will be ensured in Bahawalpur along with start of industrial estate project in Faisalabad, Taunsa and Muzaffargarh. He said that 40,000 students would be given technical education in Tevta institutions; 1,733 development schemes were included in phase-I and II of community development programme which would be completed with an amount of Rs15.9 billion; 174 roads will be repaired under Naya Pakistan Manzaleen Aasan programme while 485km long roads were being constructed at the cost of Rs70 billion. He said that people would be facilitated due to the construction of Chichawatni-Rajana, Layyah-Taunsa, Shorkot-Jhang, Hasilpur-Bahawalnagar and Depalpur-Vehari roads. He said that guidelines had been issued for eight public sector projects and 5,277 schemes would be completed with an amount of Rs11.40 billion.

The chief minister directed that approval procedure of development schemes should be simplified as any undue delay in the approval of projects was not tolerable. He said that consultation of assembly members would be given priority for development schemes. The chief minister was briefed that World Bank and other international development finance institutions would provide financial assistance for development schemes.

PROVISION OF BASIC AMENITIES

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar presided over another meeting in which the programme of providing basic facilities of life to urban and rural population was reviewed. Progress on the ongoing schemes being completed in collaboration with the World Bank and Asian Development Bank as well as future projects were reviewed as well.

The chief minister said that provision of basic amenities of life at the grassroots would be ensured under the new programme and cleanliness system, provision of clean drinking water and sewerage system would be improved in cities and villages.

Meanwhile, funds are being allocated for non-functional water supply and sewerage schemes. The chief minister was briefed that water supply, sewerage, solid waste management and other public welfare schemes will be completed.

CM GRIEVED

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed condolences over the death of hockey Olympian Zakir Hussain and extended sympathies to the bereaved family. In a condolence message, he said that Zakir Hussain brought laurels home through his wonderful performance and his services for the promotion of hockey would be remembered.