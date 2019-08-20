Zero tolerance for Indian content: Pemra chairman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Saleem Baig Monday visited the regional office of the authority in Gujranwala.

During a meeting with the local cable operators, Baig said there was zero tolerance for Indian channels and warned them of punitive action if they were found involved in airing Indian channels or content.

The operators were told that in the backdrop of recent standoff with India on Kashmir issue, the Pemra would not spare any licencee involved in airing Indian content and strict legal action, including FIRs would be registered.