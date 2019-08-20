Completion of CPEC projects priority: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the completion of ongoing projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on time is the first and foremost priority of the government.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review progress on various ongoing projects under CPEC here at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Monday, he maintained that CPEC is realistic example of wide-ranging and strategic partnership between the two countries. Imran Khan said the CPEC Authority is being established to ensure progress on projects without delay. The prime minister emphasized that the establishment of authority willprove effective in enhancing cooperation and collaboration between different departments and on time completion of the projects. He expressed optimism that the completion of CPEC will not only benefit the two countries but the whole region will also gain.

Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtyar briefed the Prime Minister on progress in various projects under CPEC including in energy, infrastructure, and digitalization of PTV, Orange Line, ML-1, Gwadar Port and others.

The meeting overviewed the progress on Port Qasim coal-fired plant, Gwadar Power Plant, Kohala Hydropower Project, and Hubco Thar coal power project. The Prime Minister was apprised that Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M-5) has been completed that will soon be inaugurated.