Price hikes

The prices of essential commodities have currently crossed the threshold capacity of a common person. One fails to understand the excuse of the link between rising prices and corruption by past governments.
The concerned authorities in the country must identify the loopholes in the production, distribution, and sales of essential commodities and take appropriate steps to bring down the prices.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
USA
