Cleaning Pakistan

This refers to the letter ‘Cleaning Karachi’ (August 18, 2019) by Abdul Samad Samo. I agree with the writer. I appreciate Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for his praiseworthy efforts to make the city Karachi clean. The government of Sindh introduced the ‘Blue Jacket Project’ with the aim of creating awareness among the public about the importance of cleanliness; it is believed that such everlasting efforts make the city clean and safe.

So I urge the governments of the remaining provinces to introduce such projects to make their provinces clean, safe and healthy. Especially, as a citizen of Balochistan, I request the concerned authorities of the province to introduce such brilliant projects.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech