Dortmund, Moenchengladbach to clash in German Cup

BERLIN: Four-time German Cup winners Borussia Dortmund will welcome three-time champions Borussia Moenchengladbach to Signal Iduna Park in the second round of the German Cup.

The draw, which took place on Sunday afternoon, also sent holders Bayern Munich to Bochum. The 19-time champions played only one of their five lead-up games at home last season before qualifying for the final in Berlin.

The Bavarians will be on the road for the second successive time this season after recording a 3-1 victory at Energie Cottbus in the first round. Other all-Bundesliga match-ups include Paderborn at Bayer Leverkusen, Union Berlin travelling to Freiburg and RB Leipzig making the trip to Wolfsburg.

Fallen giants Hamburg and Stuttgart will also meet in the second round. Both sides have lifted the German Cup three times each but are spending the current season in the second division.