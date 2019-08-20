Gold prices down by Rs1,000/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices declined by Rs1,000/tola in the local market on Monday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, new rate of gold has come down to Rs88,000/tola after a decline in the prices in the international market. Price of 10 grams gold dropped by Rs865 to Rs75,439, it added. In the international market, prices decreased by $16/ounce to $1,498/ounce.
