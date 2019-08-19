Church bombing victims protest non-payment of compensation

PESHAWAR: The victim families of All Saints Church bomb blast staged a protest here on Sunday against non-payment of the compensation to them.

The members of the Christian families affected by September 22, 2013, All Saints Church, Peshawar, bombing gathered near the Peshawar Press Club. They chanted slogans in favour of their demands.

They were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans demanding the prime minister and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister to release the compensation amount to the victim families.

Paying tributes to those who either died or were injured in the bomb blast, they said it was ironic that the affected families had not been paid compensation even after six years.

Protesting under the banner of United Christian Movement, the demonstrators complained that the affected families were still deprived of the compensation promised by the federal, KP and the Sindh governments.

They demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mehmood Khan to order an early release of the compensation to the affected families.