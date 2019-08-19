Shahid claims amateur net crown

ISLAMABAD: Shahid Habib turned out to be the amateur net winner in the Azadi Golf Tournament 2019 held under Serena Hotels Sports Diplomacy in collaboration with Islamabad Club.

The event that was held at the Islamabad Club Course saw Rashid Ibrahim and Lt Gen Azhar Saleh Abbasi following the youngsters on second and third spot.

The exclusive match drew members of the diplomatic corps, dignitaries, corporate sector and businessmen who participated with great enthusiasm.

Over the years, Sports Diplomacy has emerged as an integral part of Serena’s efforts to build stronger relations with communities while encouraging diverse groups to participate in sports, thereby improving leadership, teamwork, and communication skills along with promoting a healthier lifestyle.

Serena Hotels CEO Aziz Boolani said, “We use sports to provide a platform to our foreign diplomats and friends, serving and retired bureaucrats and ourselves to establish links with other professionals and peers. This is an opportunity to develop friendships and demonstrate our abilities and interests in different sports.”

The tournament consisted of three categories along with special prizes for the longest drive and closest to pin. The winners were awarded trophies by CEO Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani and President Islamabad Club Golf Course, Jawad Paul.

Results: Amateur category (net): Shahid Habib (first), Rashid Ibrahim (second), Lt Gen Azhar Saleh Abbasi (third).

Ladies category: Zeenat Ayesha (first) Alima Amjad (second).

Junior category: Shazmina (winner) and Zarmina (second).

Special prize: Longest drive: Syed Amir Gillani.

Closest to pin: Jawad Paul.