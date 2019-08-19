Plant for Pakistan campaign kicks off in Punjab cities

FAISALABAD: The Plant for Pakistan campaign began across the division on Sunday.

More than 30,000 saplings were planted by the government departments and private institutions in one day. The theme of Plant for Pakistan Day was ‘One Person, Two Tree’ and officers of divisional/district administrations and other departments planted two tree in this regard, one tree for Pakistan and one tree was dedicated for Kashmir Solidarity. Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti inaugurated the Plant for Pakistan Day drive by planting two trees at Gutwala Forest Park. Later, he also planted plants at Municipal Corporation Complex, Park of PHA on the Samundri Road and Agriculture University. Agri University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf, faculty members, PHA DG Asif Ch, Divisional Forest Officer Wajeehuddin Ahmad, Municipal Corporation CO Sardar Naseer, AC Musawar Khan Niazi, Municipal Officer Malik Ashraf, Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Nazir and other officers/staff were also present on the occasion. Expressing his views, Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti highlighted the significance and importance of trees and said that new passion had been emerged in the nation for planting trees. Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced 10 billion tsunami programme to achieve the glorious objectives of green Pakistan. He said that now the every citizen of Pakistan was following tree plantation campaign by realising its importance. He said that regular monitoring of the trees planted during the campaign would be made by the divisional administration and performance in this regard could be highlighted in the annual evaluation report of the officers. Agri University VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf informed that the tree plantation campaign was properly implemented at all the sub campuses and the Agri University was actively taking part in the Green Pakistan campaign, which would be made a success. DFO Wajeehuddin informed that the target has been set to plant 0.8 million trees in Faisalabad division till December. He said that the Forest Department had taken elaborated measures for planting maximum trees and a number of saplings were being provided to the citizens during this campaign. Meanwhile, 700 plants were planted by the officers of Faisalabad Development Authority at the FDA City. FDA DG Amir Aziz, ADG Mian Jameel, Director Ch Sarwar and other officers were present on the occasion. FDA DG Amir Aziz informed that 10,000 plants would be planted during the monsoon tree plantation campaign. He expressed his commitment that FDA would play its role to make the Green Pakistan campaign a success. Similarly, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar and other officers of district administration planted plants at the DC Complex. Expressing his views, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar said that the tree plantation campaign was being implemented with new vigor and maximum trees were being planted under the supervision of district administration. He informed that planning was being made to establish the urban forest around the city to combat the air pollution.

Meanwhile, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf and Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti inaugurated the tree plantation campaign at the campus.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that 5,500 saplings were planted in a day on Sunday at the campus with community participatory approach. He said that Prime Minister’s initiative of Clean and Green Pakistan was a hallmark step to address the issue of environmental issues and to provide a clean environment for the people. He said the issue of climate change was aggravating due to increasing pollution and smoke emitting from the chunk of factories and vehicles. He said that enhanced plantation and green net would help address the issue at the national level. He urged the youth and the university’s community to collectively plant trees for the benefit of green cover. He said that environmental degradation was posing a serious threat to life.

Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti urged the public participation in the Prime Minister’s Clean and Green Pakistan plantation campaign in order to fight emerging challenges including climate changes. He said that everyone should plant a sapling for breathing. This was a way to save the coming generation from the hazardous effects of changing climate, he added..

MUZAFFARGARH: MPA Sardar Abdul Hayee Khan Dasti has said that trees make environment beautiful and reduce environment pollution.

He expressed these views while addressing a function in connection with the Plant for Pakistan at the Government Comprehensive School here on Sunday. He said that the scheme of Prime Minister Imran Khan 10 billion trees was a step to make Pakistan green. He said that our responsibility does not complete by planting a plant but it was also vital to look after it. He said that this country was our home and we must protect and clean this country. He said that Pakistan could not proceed when corrupt mafia exists in our system. He said that under the leadership of PM Imran Khan Pakistan would proceed rapidly. He told that Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar would visit Muzaffargarh soon and announce different projects.

NANKANA SAHIB: Deputy Commissioner Raja Mansoor Ahmad has said that it is the mission of the government to make Pakistan a pollution free country.

He said this while talking to journalists after starting a plantation campaign by planting saplings in the lawn of his office on Sunday. The DC said that it was the responsibility of all of us to make our country green. He said that 150,000 saplings would be planted in the district by September 1. He said that the students were the future of our country and they should save their future by planting plants. He urged the students to give awareness to the masses about the importance of trees. He said that plants were not only a source of beauty but also a way of inhaling.

JHANG: District Health Authority CEO Dr Samiullah Sunday said that the Clean and Green Pakistan Programme, launched under the vision of PM Imran Khan, was a revolutionary step taken for keeping the country environment pollution free.

He said this while talking to newsmen after planting a sapling in the DHQ Hospital. He said that 2,000 saplings were planted on the first day of the campaign. He said that trees and plants were the prime source of environmental purification and beautification.

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood on Sunday inaugurated the Plant for Pakistan campaign here by planting a sapling in the premises of the Commissioner Office. The officers of agriculture, forest and other departments were present on the occasion. Addressing on the occasion, the commissioner said that about one million saplings would be planted during the current monsoon season for which the Forest Department had completed its arrangements.