Mon Aug 19, 2019
AFP
August 19, 2019

Cole calls time on trophy-laden career

Sports

LONDON: Former England, Arsenal and Chelsea left-back Ashley Cole announced his retirement at 38 on Sunday and plans to forge a career on coaching.

Cole won 13 major trophies, including three Premier League titles, and, with 107 caps, is one of just nine men to have made more than 100 appearances for England. After leaving Chelsea in 2014, he had short spells with Roma, LA Galaxy and most recently Derby County, under the management of former teammate Frank Lampard last season. However, his contract with the Rams ran out at the end of last season.

