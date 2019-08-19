Six killed in Upper Dir blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: At least six persons were killed and several others injured in a remote-controlled bomb blast in Sheringle area of Upper Dir district.The remote controlled explosive device detonated near a passenger van, the district police officer Upper Dir said. The dead and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital.
