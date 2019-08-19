World must ‘seriously consider’ safety of India’s nukes under Modi govt: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the world on Sunday to seriously consider the safety and security of India’s nuclear arsenal which was in the control of the fascist and racist Hindu supremacist government of Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister’s statement comes after Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s “irresponsible” remarks on possible change in New Delhi’s ‘no first use’ policy of nuclear weapons.

In a series of tweets, Khan said: “This is an issue that impacts not just the region but the world.” He further said the Hindu supremacist Modi’s government posed a threat to Pakistan as well as to the minorities in India and in fact to the very fabric of Nehru and Gandhi’s India.

The Prime Minister said India had been captured, as Germany had been captured by Nazis, by a fascist and racist Hindu supremacist ideology and its leadership. This threatens nine million Kashmiris under siege in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) for over two weeks which should have sent alarm bells ringing across the world with the UN Observers being sent there.”

Khan said one could simply Google “to understand the link between the Nazi ideology and ethnic cleansing and genocide ideology of the RSS-BJP Founding Fathers”. The Prime Minister said four million Indian Muslims already faced detention camps and cancellation of citizenship. “The world must take note as this genie is out of the bottle & the doctrine of hate & genocide, with RSS goons on the rampage, will spread unless the international community acts now to stop it,” he stressed.