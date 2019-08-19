Office for ICCI elections opened

Islamabad : Zubair Ahmed Malik, Chairman, ICCI Founder Group (FG) along with senior members inaugurated the election office in Blue Area for the ICCI elections 2019-20. Former Presidents of ICCI, senior members and large number of members were present at the occasion.

Addressing the business community at the occasion, Zubair Ahmed Malik, Chairman Founder Group said that FG was confident to sweep the ICCI elections 2-19-20 due to its performance. He vowed that FG would continue to serve the traders and industrialists of Islamabad without any discrimination. He said that the past performance of Founder Group was before all and affirmed that we would now allow opposition to spread chaos in the business community. He said that FG was not afraid of blame game of opposition and added that Executive Members would be nominated purely on merit so that they could serve the cause of business community from the platform of ICCI effectively. He said that after nomination, the FG candidates would run election campaign individually and hoped that they would emerge winners with big margin.

Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Chairman Election Office, Zafar Bakhtawari and Mian Shaukat Masud, Co-Chairmen Election Office also spoke at the occasion and hoped that Founder Group would sweet ICCI elections on the basis of its good performance. They said that election campaign has been launched with the inauguration of election office and it would be taken forward in an organized manner. They said that they were not afraid of the propaganda of opposition group and urged that all members of Founder Group should maintain unity in their ranks to run election campaign in a successful manner.

Abdul Rauf Alam former President ICCI & FPCCI, Khalid Javed, Tariq Sadiq, Khalid Iqbal Malik former Presidents ICCI, Ahmed Hassan Moughal President ICCI, Nasir Qureshi, Ch. Waheed ud Din, Khalid Chaudhry Coordinator, Sheikh Baser Daud, Malik Rab Nawaz, Yousaf Rajput, Ch. Masood, Malik Naveed, Nasir Chaudhry, Malik Shabbir, Musharaf Janjua, Ch. Zahid Rafiq and Malik Sohail also spoke at the occasion while office bearers of many local markets announced to support FG in ICCI elections.