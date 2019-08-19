Unicef movedover miseries of children in IHK

LAHORE: Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed has written a letter to United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) mentioning sufferings and miseries of children in Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK).

The letter has been written to UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta H Fore regarding the current situation in Indian occupied Kashmir. She stated in her letter that the Indian atrocities in Kashmir during recent weeks were grave violation of human rights.

She said that children were being abused, molested and facing unimaginable horror every day. UNICEF was urged to intervene and help children of Indian occupied Kashmir. Children in the area needed UNICEF attention to lessen their suffering, the letter said.