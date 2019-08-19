PR chairman directsensuring trains schedule

LAHORE:Pakistan Railways Chairman Sikandar Sultan Raja has directed the entire railway staff to ensure that trains arrive and depart on schedule across the country as soon as possible on an urgent basis.

According to a PR spokesperson on Sunday, the chairman also summoned a special meeting of the officers concerned at the Railways Headquarters for Tuesday to review the causes of disturbance in the train schedule due to bad weather conditions across the country.

In the meeting, a strategy would be devised to counter delay in arrival and departure of trains due to weather effects in future. Railways CEO Aftab Akbar was already in Karachi for track inspection which had been affected due to heavy rains in Karachi division.

Chief signal officer,chief engineer open-line and other officers concerned were also in Karachi to assist the CEO where they would review the technical issues which affect the train schedule. The PR chairman also directed the divisional superintendents of Lahore and Karachi to appoint senior railway officers at each of the two railway stations to listen to the complaints of passengers. However, the train schedule would be regularised within next two daysafter the improvement of weather conditions in the region, the PR spokesperson said.