Rangers, Aberdeen progress to Scottish League Cup quarters

LONDON: Rangers eased into the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup with a 3-0 win over third-tier East Fife on Sunday.

Steven Gerrard’s side have made a fine start to the season, winning eight of their nine games, and were untroubled after Jermain Defoe opened the scoring midway through the first-half. Swedish defender Filip Helander added a second after half-time on his debut. Joe Aribo rounded off the scoring.

Rangers visit Livingston in the last eight. Aberdeen needed a late equaliser from Andrew Considine and extra-time to see off Dundee at Dens Park 2-1 as Sam Cosgrove scored the winner.

In the quarter-finals, the Dons will travel to Hearts, who beat Motherwell 2-1 on Friday night Holders Celtic needed extra-time to see off Championship side Dunfermline on Saturday and face second-tier opposition again in the quarters when Partick Thistle come to Celtic Park. And Kilmarnock will host Hibernian in an all-Premiership clash.