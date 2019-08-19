Ramsey makes Juventus debut in final pre-season friendly

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MILAN: Aaron Ramsey made his debut for Italian champions Juventus on Saturday in their final pre-season friendly, a 1-0 win over Serie C side Triestina.
The Welsh international midfielder and former Arsenal star, who signed a four-year deal in February worth a reported seven million euros ($7.9 million) a season, came on for Federico Bernardeschi in the 70th minute of the game in Trieste. "This was a very proud moment for me to put on this famous jersey," said Ramsey who hadn´t played since April due to a hamstring injury.
"I am happy that I got a few minutes out there tonight. I have been working hard to get back fit and hopefully now I can stay fit. "I know I haven´t had the minutes on the pitch, apart from tonight, but I feel good physically. It will take a few games to get there."
Ramsey won three FA Cups in his 11 years at Arsenal and played a key role in Wales reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2016. "I am really excited to be a part of it and experience the Italian league," he continued.
"We start now on Saturday, so I am looking forward to that and playing my first competitive match."
Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo did not make the trip to north-eastern Italy because of muscular problems, while coach Maurizio Sarri was also absent because of flu. A stunning Paulo Dybala goal after 38 minutes was enough to seal a win for the reigning Serie A champions. The Argentine celebrated wildly but then missed a penalty in the second half.
