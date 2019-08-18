close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
AFP
August 18, 2019

EU’s Juncker cuts holiday short for gallbladder operation

World

AFP
August 18, 2019

BRUSSELS: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has cut short a holiday to have his gallbladder surgically removed, the EU executive body said Saturday. Sixty-four-year-old Juncker “had to shorten his holiday in Austria for medical reasons. He was taken back to Luxembourg where he will undergo an urgent cholecystectomy (surgical removal of the gallbladder),” the commission said in a statement. The former Luxembourg prime minister has led the commission since 2014. His mandate ends in October. According to Britain´s NHS website, gallbladder removal is a common procedure — often performed when people develop painful gallstones.

