Hafeez says he will never ‘give up’

LAHORE: Pakistan veteran all rounder Mohammad Hafeez says he will never ‘give up’ and will only say goodbye to cricket on his own terms. In a Question/Answer session with his fans on social media, the senior middle order batsman answered to the series of questions thrown by fans. “Give up I don’t know this word, my career Meri Marzi,” replied Hafeez, on Twitter when questioned about if he is ready to ‘give up’ on his cricket career. Talking about reports of internal conflicts in the Pakistan cricket team, Hafeez said that there is no issue in the squad and every player play for his country. Hafeez also picked Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq, among his favourite players in the current Pakistan cricket squad. Just days ago, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) axed Hafeez and Shoaib Malik from the list of central contracts, however, the board said that the players will remain available for selection. The decision came after the lacklustre show by the two senior players at the recently concluded ICC World Cup 2019.