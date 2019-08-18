close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2019

Entry of non-locals into NW banned

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2019

MIRAMSHAH: The district police officer on Saturday enforced section 144 and imposed ban on the entry of non-locals into North Waziristan tribal district. A notification issued on Saturday stated that the section 144 had been imposed on the entry of non-locals in the tribal district. It added that the violators would be dealt with according to the law.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story