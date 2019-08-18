Entry of non-locals into NW banned

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIRAMSHAH: The district police officer on Saturday enforced section 144 and imposed ban on the entry of non-locals into North Waziristan tribal district. A notification issued on Saturday stated that the section 144 had been imposed on the entry of non-locals in the tribal district. It added that the violators would be dealt with according to the law.
