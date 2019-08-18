RCB addresses 115 complaints in one week

RAWALPINDI: The Public Facilitation Centre of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), during last one week, received 202 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 115 complaints.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the RCB s public facilitation center received 100 complaints from the residents regarding electricity of which 54 were resolved, whereas out of 36 complaints regarding water supply 18 were resolved on urgent basis. Similarly, out of 66 complaints lodged by the residents relating to sanitation, 43 were resolved during the period.

He informed, the Cantonment Executive Officer Sibtain Raza had issued special instructions to officials of RCB’s Public Facilitation Centre to address the problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.