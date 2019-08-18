Minor dies in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : A minor girl was killed by a speeding car in the Green Town police limits on Saturday. Victim Hania, one and a half years old, was playing in a street when the car hit and killed her. Police arrested the accused driver and impounded the car.
Drugs found: An attempt to smuggle drugs was foiled at Lahore airport on Saturday.
Heroin was found in a parcel being dispatched to London. It was found when ANF officials searched the cargo haul. The drugs were concealed in the lining of women's shoes.
