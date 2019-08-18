Police officers transferred

LAHORE: The IGP Punjab issued transfer posting orders for four SPs and 19 DSPs after their promotion to SP rank on Saturday.

Talat Habib has been posted as, Additional SP Headquarters Multan, Muhammad Mumtaz as SP Investigation Nankana Sahib, District Traffic Officer Chakwal, Mohammad Aslam Khan as SP Investigation Chakwal, Fida Hussain as SP Investigation Narowal, Muzammal Hussain as SP Investigation Jhang, Mohammed Wasim Dar as Additional SP Sadar Division Gujranwala, Wajid Hussain as Addl SP Sargodha, Ijaz Rasheed as Additional SP City Division, Gujranwala, Imran Razzaq as Additional SP Gulgasht Division, Multan, Mirza Anjum Kamal Baig as SP Special Bracnch Faisalabad Region, Asif Masood as Additional SP Rawal Town Rawalpindi, Amir Timur isdirected to continue working on the same post after promotion as SP, Naveed Ajmal as SP Investigation II investigation branch punjab, Tariq Mehmood directed to continue on same postion after promotion , Naveed Ajmal was promoted to SP after Investigation Branch Punjab, Investigation Branch Punjab, Additional SP Jaranwala Division Faisalabad, Tariq. Mahmood to continue in the same post, Raja Shahid Nazeer directed to continue on same post, Haq Nawaz as SP RIB Sahiwal Region, District Officer Special Branch Bahawalpur, Sajid Hassan as SP Special Branch Bahwalapur and Habibullah Khan has been posted as SP Investigation Rahim Yar Khan.

Road accidents: At least nine persons were killed and 1081 injured in road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 927 accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Around 691 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals and 390 minor injured victims were treated on the spot.