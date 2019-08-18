NHMP take action against overcharging

Islamabad : National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) took stern action against the complaints of overcharging and overloading by the transporters during Eidul Azha and returned Rs2.7 million to passengers in total, says a press release.

National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) officers took prompt action in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jehulm, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Chakwal, Maltan, Okara, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Nankana Sahib, Toba Tek Singh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Moro, Hyderabad, Karachi and many other districts against the complaints of overcharging by the transporters and retrieved millions of rupees and returned to the passengers.

Timely and quick action of NHMP was highly appreciated. As many as 3,393 tickets issued to PSVs, which were overcharging of fare, the amount more than Rs2.17 million were fined. The Rs2.70 million of excess fare were retuned to 23,583 passengers.

As many as 6,780 tickets were issued to PSVs in overloading of passengers and more than Rs6.73 million were fined. 9777 number of passengers offloaded and 382 number of PSVs returned from toll plazas.