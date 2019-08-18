Buzdar orders practical steps to control price hike

LAHORE: Giving orders to the officers concerned to take practical measures to control price hike, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that administration and other departments concerned should make field visits and work effectively to provide relief to the people.

“No paperwork is acceptable, make practical efforts to provide relief to the people,” he said. He said the departments concerned should wake up from slumber and deliver. Price control magistrates should visit markets and bazaars to check prices instead of sitting in their offices.

The chief minister said effective and active role was needed to control price hike and provide relief to the people. He said crackdown should be launched on those who had created artificial price hike.

He said artificial hike would not be tolerated in the prices of vegetables, fruits and pulses. The deputy commissioners should keep a close eye on the prices in their areas and supervise operations against price hike, said Sardar Usman Buzdar. Prices of essentials food items and their quality should be strictly monitored. He said the people cannot be left at the mercy of hoarders and those involved in price hike. The chief minister issued instructions to the Cabinet Committee on Price Control to take measures against price hike.

10b tree scheme: Usman Buzdar has said that the 10 billion tree plantation programme will be a game changer for a clean and green Pakistan.

He stated this while talking to Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Rukhsana Naveed who called on him here on Saturday.

Usman Buzdar said that the provincial government had set a target of planting 500 million saplings during five years to overcome the pollution issue.

He said that tree plantation programme would not only improve the environment but would also lower the threats posed due to climatic changes.

Aleem Khan: Usman Buzdar visited the residence of senior leader of PTI Abdul Aleem Khan.

He expressed condolence over the death of his uncle and conveyed his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family. He prayed for peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family.

grieved: Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over the death of Balochistan National Party leader Nawab Amanullah Khan, in a firing incident on his convoy. He also condemned the attack on the convoy of the BNP leader. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of CEO Punjab Institute of Cardiology Prof Dr Saqib Shafie. In his condolence message, he offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.