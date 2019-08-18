IG for legal provision to record traffic violations on driving licence

LAHORE: Inspector General Police, Punjab, Captain (R) Arif Nawaz Khan has directed the authorities concerned to upgrade the overall quality of driving licence according to the international standards considering the recommendations of experts from PITB.

He also directed the officers to increase the size of the picture placed on driving licence. He said other credentials like the name of the licence holder should be bolder to give the licence cards a more appealing look. He said that there should be legal provision for recording the history of traffic violations on the licence so that, when needed, driver’s record could be easily accessed.

The IG gave these directions to the officers during a meeting held at the Central Police Office on Saturday. DIG IT Zulfiqar Hameed, DIG Traffic Punjab Dr Akhtar Abbas, CTO Lahore Capt (R) Liaqat Malik, SSP Traffic Headquarters Ammara Athar and other senior officers were also present.

The IG directed the officers that upgrade of driving licence according to contemporary needs was the need of the hour, so after considering all aspects, a new design should be finalised according to a comprehensive strategy which must also be linked to a computerised database under an integrated system. He also laid emphasis on considering the feedback from the field officer to prepare a final licence. He also directed the officers to present a sample licence in the next meeting.