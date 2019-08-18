close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
AFP
August 18, 2019

Coroner rules that Jeffrey Epstein hanged himself

AFP
August 18, 2019

NEW YORK: An autopsy on disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein -- who was found dead in his jail cell -- has concluded that he committed suicide by hanging, a coroner said late on Friday, answering one of the questions surrounding his death.

The ruling comes six days after the 66-year-old, who was accused of trafficking girls as young as 14 for sex, was discovered dead in New York’s high-security Metropolitan Correctional Centre.

New York’s chief medical examiner Barbara Sampson said in a statement emailed to AFP that "after careful review of all investigative information, including complete autopsy findings" it was determined that Epstein killed himself.

