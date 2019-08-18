KE extends due date of bills

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In order to facilitate the customers due to rain and Eid holidays, the K-Electric has extended the deadline for the payment of electricity bills, according to its press statement issued on Saturday.
This extension is applicable on bills with due dates falling between 19th August to 22nd August, both days included. These bills can now be paid latest by the new date of 23rd August. All banks have been informed to accept bill payments without any late payment surcharge. In case of any issue at the time of the utility bill’s payment, consumers can register their complaints by calling at 118.
