Police told to fix responsibility for electrocution death in Paposh

A judicial magistrate on Saturday rejected an A-class report filed by the police in a case pertaining to the death of a citizen due to electrocution during rain.

31-year-old Sheikh Saad had died in Paposh Nagar after he received electric shocks during rain on July 29. His brother Sheikh Waqas said Saad had gone out on his motorcycle with four children of the family to enjoy the rain.

According to the prosecution, Saad and a minor received current from an electricity pole and were rushed to Ziauddin Hospital in North Nazimabad where doctors pronounced him dead and the child was saved.

Later, Waqas lodged an FIR against K-Electric (KE) over the death of his brother.

The police maintained in the report that they had recorded the testimonies of the witnesses, visited the place of the incident and approached the hospital to see the medical record of the deceased. They added that the family of the victim did not allow the post-mortem examination of the deceased.

The police informed the court that a report from the electrical inspector was still awaited and it might take more time. They argued that since the time allowed for the investigation was over and in that time, the responsibility of the incident could not be fixed on anyone, the case should be declared A-class.

The judicial magistrate, however, disapproved the request and granted the police one week more to ascertain those responsible for the incident and present the report by the electrical inspector in the court.

Man sentenced to death

Meanwhile, the model court of District West awarded an accused death sentence for killing an employee of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board over a personal enmity.

The model court judge, Shahid Hussain, observed that the accused, Qurban Ali, has been found guilty of murdering Naimatullah in light of the evidence presented during the trial.

The judge sentenced Ali to death and further ordered him to pay the legal heirs of the deceased a compensation of Rs200,000, or else he would have to undergo six-month imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, Ali, who was accompanied by his three absconding accomplices, had killed Naimatullah by firing within the jurisdiction of the Orangi Town police station on August 31, 2013.