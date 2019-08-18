Man shot dead in Federal B Area

A driver of a textile mill was shot dead in an act of target killing in Federal B Industrial Area on Saturday.

Police officials said that the incident took place at Block 22 within the limits of the Federal B Industrial Area police station.

Reacting to information, police officials reached the scene and inquired about the incident.

The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy and later handed over to the family for burial.

The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Auj Wali, son of Khoj Zar, who hailed from Swabi.

According to DSP Naeem Khan, the victim worked as a driver at a textile mill in the same area. He added that the incident took place when two men riding a motorcycle, one of them wearing a helmet, came close to him and opened fire at him, killing him on the spot. The assailants managed to escape after committing the crime.

According to DSP Khan, the incident apparently occurred over a personal enmity, while a case has been registered and further investigations are underway.