McConnochie misses out on Test debut again

LONDON: Ruaridh McConnochie, who was a surprise choice in Eddie Jones’s England World Cup squad, will have to wait to make his debut after pulling out of the Test with Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

The 27-year-old wing — formerly a Sevens specialist who won Olympic silver in 2016 — has a minor muscle strain and has been replaced by Anthony Watson. McConnochie, who only switched to the XV format last year, missed last Sunday’s 33-19 victory over Wales at Twickenham due to a hip problem.

“Ruaridh McConnochie has been withdrawn from the squad today due to a minor muscle strain and will be replaced on the right wing by Anthony Watson,” the RFU said in a statement.

Jones had said on Friday that McConnochie’s injury was a different one to the previous week. Jones will still have two chances to blood McConnochie before their World Cup opener, against Tonga in Japan on September 22, with warm-up Tests against Ireland next Saturday at Twickenham and then Italy on September 6 in Newcastle.