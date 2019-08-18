close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pa
August 18, 2019

US issues warrant for seizure of Iranian tanker

Top Story

P
Pa
August 18, 2019

WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department has issued a warrant demanding the seizure of an Iranian tanker previously detained in Gibraltar.

The warrant comes a day after a judge in Gibraltar ordered the release of the Grace 1, which has been held since July 4 under suspicion of transporting oil to Syria. The US claims it can seize the ship and the 2.1 million barrels of oil it is carrying over alleged violations of terrorism statutes and the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

But officials in Gibraltar have already allowed the Grace 1 to leave. The detention of the tanker saw Iran later seize the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which remains held by Iran.

The Grace 1’s release comes after President Donald Trump pulled the US out of Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers over a year ago, setting in motion a growing confrontation between Tehran and the West over its atomic programme. The Justice Department noted: “A seizure warrant is merely an allegation.” Neither Tehran nor London have responded to the warrant.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story