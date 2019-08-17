close
Sat Aug 17, 2019
Muhammad Anis
August 17, 2019

Pak Army fully committed to Kashmir cause: COAS

Muhammad Anis
August 17, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has assured President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan full support and commitment of Pakistan Army to the Kashmir cause and Kashmiri people.

AJk President Sardar Masood called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters on Friday.

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said that during the meeting situation in Indian Held Kashmir and Indian forces provocations on Line of Control (LoC) were discussed. “The COAS assured the AJK president of Pakistan Army’s full support and commitment to the Kashmir cause and its people,” he said.

